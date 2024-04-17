Mike Tyson makes shocking career announcement after Jake Paul fight

Previous article: Flame is lit for Paris 2024 in choreographed event in the birthplace of the ancient Olympics

Apr - 17 - 2024

The exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is already a global phenomenon, three months before it will be streamed live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium.

The showdown will have significant ramifications for the sport of boxing as well as the two fighters -- with Paul, a former YouTube star, attempting to make a statement against Tyson, once one of the most feared athletes on the planet.

But after the fight, life will go on for Paul and for Tyson. The latter has spent years cultivating a business and media empire away from the ring, and it received a fresh boost with a surprise announcement on Monday.

On Monday, Tyson's cannabis firm "Tyson 2.0" reached a deal with pharmaceutical company PHCANN to distribute Mike Bites and other products to German and British consumers in a groundbreaking career move for the 57-year-old boxer.

"I'm excited to make our world-class products available to medical cannabis patients in the region," Tyson said in a statement. "Together, we're setting new standards and delivering something that no one else is bringing to the table."

In 2022, Tyson and Evander Holyfield controversially announced a joint venture...selling edibles.

The shock stemmed from the 1997 bout between the two boxers, in which Tyson bit off a portion of Holyfield's left ear -- and the edibles, called "Mike Bites," are manufactured in the shape of a human ear.

Tyson, who owns a 420-acre "weed resort" in southern California, has previously stated that he will abandon his marijuana habit in order to prepare fully for his bout with Paul -- which will take place in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.