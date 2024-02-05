Man United's Alejandro Garnacho copies Mohammed Kudus goal celebration

Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed copying Mohamed Kudus' celebration at Old Trafford after doubling his sides' lead over the Hammers.

Garnacho fired the ball into the net from outside the box, doubling the 1-0 lead from Rasmus Hojlund's early goal.

Hitting back at the away fans, Garnacho hopped onto the side railing to mimic the Ghana star's signature celebration.

Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo also jumped up to join him as the home fans around them were overjoyed at the goal and celebration.

Fans were quick to notice the celebration mirrored the one West Ham star Kudus wheeled out after scoring this season,

'Garnacho hit Kudus’ celebration, elite rattler' one user posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Another added: 'Garnacho said Kudus make I take your seat today.

'Garnacho does Kudus against Kudus.' one user shared.

Another added: 'That Celebration will be Iconic. Hojlund. Garnacho. Mainoo. Stretford End, Old Trafford.'

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Argentine conceded he'd taken inspiration from the celebration but declined to disclose the source.

'I'm very happy because I scored two goals,' he said.

'Yes, I did take inspiration from the celebration.'

Garnacho, who now scored four goals in the last five Premier League games, has become a regular starter at United and said he was relishing new role.

'I'm enjoying playing for this club, in front of this fans in this stadium. It's unbelievable,' he said.

'And if I have helped the team, we [he and Hojlund] have helped the team is important also, we're happy.

Hojlund, meanwhile, celebrated his 21st birthday with another goal, his second in the last two league games and looks to have finally settled at Old Trafford after having to wait three months to open his Premier League account.

'We are young, I just turned 21, he [Garnacho] is still 19, we are getting better every day and you can see the connection is growing,' he said.