GOC, French Embassy collaborate for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 03 - 2024 , 13:29

Officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the French Embassy in Ghana met today to finalize arrangements for Ghana’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Discussions covered various topics, including plans for the upcoming Africa Games, Ghana’s proposed pre-Games training camp in Strasbourg, French government support for sports development, and future collaborations between the GOC and the French embassy.

Mr. Julien Lecas, Head of the Cultural and Cooperation Department at the French Embassy, reaffirmed the embassy’s dedication to supporting Team Ghana in preparation for the Olympic Games, including athletes competing in the Africa Games.

“As 2024 is dedicated to sports, the embassy will work closely with you to ensure Team Ghana receives the necessary support to excel at the Olympic Games,” he stated.

President Ben Nunoo Mensah of the Ghana Olympic Committee emphasized the significance of the Africa Games as an opportunity for Ghanaian athletes to secure berths at the Olympic Games, highlighting eight Olympic qualification events across various sports.

Regarding plans for the Ghanaian contingent at the Olympic Games, Mr. Isaac Duah, Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 at the GOC, stressed that preparations are well underway in Strasbourg to accommodate Team Ghana.

Over recent months, the French Embassy in Ghana and the Ghana Olympic Committee have collaborated extensively to secure vital assistance for Team Ghana’s participation in the Paris Olympic Games.

The French Embassy in Ghana revealed that nine Ghanaian volunteers selected to work at the Olympic Games in France are currently undergoing French language training at Alliance Française. Similar opportunities will be extended to accredited media personnel covering the Olympic Games in France.

Present at the meeting were President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Isaac Duah, and Benjamin Willie Graham from the GOC, along with officials from the French Embassy, including Julien Lecas, Marine Hayem, and Nathan Cadel.