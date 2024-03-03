CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC qualify for quarter-final despite losing to Rivers United

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 03 - 2024 , 20:37

Ghana's Dreams FC have booked a place in the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup despite losing 2-1 to Nigeria Rivers United in their final Group C game yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Dreams qualified top of the group table with 12 points after Club Africain failed to beat bottom placed Academica do Lobito at home.

It was Dreams FC who scored the opener in the 39th minute courtesy Abdul Aziz Issah's strike to take the lead ahead of half time.

However, Rivers United scored the equaliser after the break before adding a late winner to make it 2-1 for the home team.

It was a dramatic finish in the Group C final games as Tunisian side Club Africain also drew 1-1 with Academica do Lobito of Angola.

After having won four of their five group games, including a first leg victory over Rivers United in Kumasi, the Ghanaian FA Cup winners needed just a point from their final Group C encounter to qualify for the quarter-final of the continental competition.

With a Confederation Cup quarter final berth at the first continental campaign, Dreams FC are hoping to join Hearts of Oak as the only clubs from Ghana to win the CAF Confederation Cup title.

Rivers United, who also occupied the third position on the Group C table with nine points from five games prior to the match, have also qualified.