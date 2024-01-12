Dr. Bawumia donates to 48th SWAG Awards; renews support for best female footballer and sports journalist

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 12 - 2024 , 13:55

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has continued his dedication to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, presenting a generous donation of GH₵50,000 towards the 48th edition tonight.

This continued support reflects Dr. Bawumia's longstanding commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence in Ghanaian sports.

Notably, he has adopted two critical award categories since 2022: Female Footballer of the Year and Sports Journalist of the Year.

Each winner of these categories will receive GH₵10,000 each from the Vice President's generous contribution.

Tonight's event promises to be a dazzling celebration of sporting achievements, with outstanding Ghanaian athletes from 2023 set to be honoured.

Dr. Bawumia will grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour, further demonstrating his unwavering support for Ghanaian sports and its champions.