Black Starlets screening set for Kumasi, Koforidua, Tamale

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 22 - 2024 , 13:19

Black Starlets head coach Laryea Kingston and his technical team will tomorrow screen 27 young players across three football zones this weekend for selection into the national Under-17 team.

The two-day screening exercise has been divided into three zones with players from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern and Brong Ahafo regions representing Zone One.

Zone Two comprises players from the Ashanti, Western and Central regions, while Zone Three is made up of players from the Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions.

Players in Zone One are expected to report to the NOBISCO Park in Tamale, those in Zone Two will assemble at Sofoline Astro Turf Park in Kumasi, while those in Zone Three will converge on the All Nations University Park in Koforidua.

The first phase of the screening was held in July 2023.

Final selection

Kingston and his coaching staff aim to use the training exercise to select the best players to form the nucleus of the Starlets.

Successful players will later move to the GFA Technical Centre 9 (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence) at Prampram for the final phase of the screening exercise.

The Starlets are gearing up for this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B U-17 Cup of Nations and other international competitions.