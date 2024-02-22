Advertisement
Accra to host inaugural Black Star Marathon July 2024
Accra, Ghana's capital, is set to host the first edition of the Black Star Marathon, a prestigious international running event, on July 27, 2024.
Taking inspiration from the ideals of the renowned Pan-Africanist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who advocated for unity and greatness among Black people, the Black Star Marathon aims to bring together professional athletes and recreational runners from around the globe.
Organized by the Runathon Ghana Foundation, this marathon marks a significant milestone, replacing the former Accra City Marathon. With an expected turnout of over 10,000 participants, the Black Star Marathon promises an exhilarating experience for both runners and spectators.
Featuring a range of long-distance running events, including the standard 42.2 km marathon for men and women, a wheelchair marathon, and a 10 km mass run/walk/jog for all, the Black Star Marathon offers diverse opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and compete on an international stage.
Dr. Eric Kwame Adae, a former elite Ghanaian long-distance runner and the Founder of Runathon Ghana, in an interview stated the importance of international competition for athletes, highlighting the chance to challenge physical and mental limits and gain global recognition.
“As we stand on the global stage, the importance of international competition for athletes cannot be overstated. Participating in the Black Star Marathon not only challenges athletes to push their physical and mental limits but also gets international recognition and an opportunity to leave an enduring legacy on the grand canvas of global sportsmanship," he said.
Moreover, through the Black Star Marathon, the Runathon Foundation aims to provide resources for athletes' training, including coaching, mentoring, nutrition, and equipment, fostering the development of healthy and physically active individuals.
Additionally, participants in the Black Star Marathon have the opportunity to support charitable causes aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to societal welfare and making a positive impact on the world.
Dr. Adae stressed the Foundation's commitment to promoting health, fitness, and social causes such as education, health, and human rights, urging corporations and organizations to support the event through sponsorship.
Runners interested in participating can register via the official Black Star Marathon website - https://www.blackstarmarathon.