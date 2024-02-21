"‘Save Ghana Football” Kumasi demo put on hold to commence dialogue

Conveners of the “Save Ghana Football” demonstration have put on hold the second protest that was scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024, in Kumasi.

According to the organisers, the decision to halt Friday’s demonstration was the result of a positive round of talks between the group, the Parliament of Ghana, and other football stakeholders.



A statement from the “Save Ghana Football” Movement said, “While last week’s demonstration was the first of the many things to come to ensure that football receives the right attention from those at the helm of affairs to develop the game and change our current narrative," the statement read.



“It has become necessary to put the Kumasi event on hold to make room for dialogue following approaches made to us by the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry for Youth and Sports."



“It is an open secret that the football ecosystem is evidently collapsing, and our demand that the nation embrace this unique opportunity to reform and set the game back on the path of its glory days has so far received the right attention from the various quarters petitioned."



It continued: “Following the official letter from the GFA acknowledging receipt of our petition and an invitation to open dialogue, the leadership of the conveners is expected to meet officials of the groups petitioned in the coming days to further dialogue on the way forward regarding our petition. "



“Forgoing, leadership has taken the decision to put the Kumasi demonstration and all the subsequent ones on hold to meet the appropriate bodies to discuss the way forward before deciding on the next move,” the statement further read.



It also assured stakeholders of Ghana Football that the decision to put the demonstrations on hold was to give room for dialogue and put the country’s football on the right track. - GNA