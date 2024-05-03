Ayittey triumphs at Withray Junior Tennis Open

16-year-old Samuel Ayittey has been crowned champion of the U16 boys event at the 2024 Withray Junior Tennis Open Championship in Accra.

Ayittey, a player from the Stadium Tennis Club defeated Donatus Ayaaba of the St. Francis Tennis Club 7-5,6-1 to take home the giant trophy and GH¢1,000.00 cash prize at stake.

In an interview, Ayittey expressed appreciation to the organisers and his trainers saying: "I feel so happy to win this competition and I thank the organisers and my trainers for helping me to win it."

The three-day competition saw players from Ghana and other West African countries competed for honours in U10, U12, U14 and U16 categories.

In the girls U16 event, Stadium Tennis Club's Benedicta Kotey defeated Judith Abbey of Shishijee Shad’e Sports Foundation 6-4, 5-7,(10-6).

These junior tennis players gave an impressive performance on the final day in their various categories.



The Stadium Tennis Club won two other trophies after Eric Torto won the boys U14 event after beating Emmanuel Frimpong of Ghana Tennis Club while Georgette Nortey recorded a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ashaiman-based Nhyira Antwi in the girls U14 category.



It was all Ashaiman affair in the boys U12 category as Maxwell Antwi outplayed his colleague Edward Mensah 6-2. Winfred Amoah won the girls U12 event.

In the boys U10 event, Stephen Boateng beat Solomon Dowouna 7-5 to go home with the prizes at stake.

Tesano Sports club-based Grace Tetteh emerged winner of the girls U10 event after beating Emmanuella Tokoli Williams 6-3 of Shishijee Shad’e-sports foundation.

All winners received a GH¢1,000.00 scholarship prize and medals while all the finalists and quarter-finalists received cash prizes of GH¢500 and GH¢200 each respectively.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, the organiser of the competition, Mr. Orimoloye Abiodun expressed satisfaction at the performance exhibited by the kids.

He said he would stage a monthly competition and urged all players to continue to train for the event.