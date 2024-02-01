Ayishatu Aminu wins 3rd Captain One Golf Society Kids' Tournament

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 01 - 2024

Ms. Ayishatu Aminu, an inmate of Safe-Child Advocacy in Kumasi, emerged victorious as the overall winner of the third Captain One Golf Society Kids' Tournament held at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The 18-year-old golfer received a trophy, medal, and a golf club set with a trolley, generously donated by Gals in Golf, a US-based all-ladies golf group, as her prize.

After a thrilling four-hole competition, Ayishatu Aminu proved her leadership skills by winning with 29 points, followed by Juliana Nassah with 32 points and Adam Fadila with 35 points. Jennifer Satura and Paula Kokame tied for fourth place with 35 points each. Gifty Baba (37 points), Zakia Hudu and Modesta Satura (tied for 38 points), and Esther Atta (41 points) rounded out the top nine.

In the other individual event categories, Hawah Adam won the longest drive, Pauline Kokame took home the chipping and putting titles, and Asana Adam claimed second place in both categories.

In an interview after her victory, Ayishatu expressed her joy and gratitude to her coaches for their guidance and support: "My coach motivated me to win this year, and that's what I focused on coming into this competition. I took my lessons seriously and stayed relaxed, which ultimately helped me succeed."

An elated Ayishatu also thanked Captain One Golf for providing her with the opportunity to develop her golfing talent: "Without Captain One Golf, I doubt I'd be here, let alone recognized as Ayisha. They've done so much for me and my fellow kids. Whenever we reflect on our journey with Captain One, we feel incredibly lucky. We know that golf can take us far, and we're determined to make the most of this opportunity."

To help the kids stay engaged on the course, Captain One organized a monthly medal competition at the Royal Golf Club. Jennifer Satura topped the leaderboard with 84 points, followed by Mary Torheptey (77 points) and Ayishatu Aminu (63 points). Other notable performances included Modesta Satura (48 points), Juliana Nassah (47 points), and Paula Kokame (37 points).

The tournament received generous support from numerous sponsors, including Servaco PPS, Kinkubi Solutions, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Services, Flo Polo Designs, Run On Time Engineering, PEEW-Williams Services, Smart Procurement and Logistics, SK Logistics and Constructions, Royal Golf Club Kumasi, and Mosak Photograph.