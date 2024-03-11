Armwrestling: Golden Arms target medal haul at African Games

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 11:12

Ghana Armwrestling Federation President, Charles Osei-Asibey, is confident that the sport will be the star pupil among Ghana's contingent at the 2023 African Games when armwrestling takes centre stage on Friday at the Cedi Conference Hall of the University of Ghana.

Advertisement

Ghana's team will compete with 12 other countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Central Africa Republic, Benin, Togo, Mauritius and Madagascar, Sierra Leone and Libya, for honours from March 15 to 16.

Mr Osei-Asibey, who also serves as President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation, said he was delighted in the rate of progress of the sport and the positive impact it had made on the sport's development in Ghana and across the African continent.

He told the Graphic Sports that although armwrestling was making its debut at the African Games, he was confident the sport would leave an indelible mark in the history of the continental games.

“This is the first time we are playing at the African Games and I am, particularly, happy for the rate of development so far. What I am sure of is that armwrestling will be the highlight of this year’s African Games,” he said.

Advertisement

He was, particularly, confident that Ghana's Golden Arms would record the highest wins and the most medals at the African Games, considering their current status as champions of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Accra in June last year, which has also earned them the number one rating in Africa currently.

He added that the Ghanaian team had undergone extensive preparation after the Africa Championship to put them in shape to be very competitive and in a position to win many medals.

“Winning medals is in our DNA so we will not promise but what we are sure of is that armwrestling will win about one third of Ghana’s total medals at the Games,” he assured.

The 2023 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra served as qualifiers for this Games and as hosts, we made sure to win more medals to qualify and beyond that, we continued with our development programmes.