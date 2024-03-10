Agyenim Boateng's brace powers Dreams FC past Nsoatreman FC

From Biiya Mukusah Ali, TWUMASIKROM Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 23:32

Dreams FC handed Nsoatreman FC their second straight home defeat with Agyenim Mensah Boateng Mensah hitting a brace as the visitors run away with a 2-0 win in their Ghana Premier League match played at the Nana Koramansa Park at Twumasikrom on Sunday.

Advertisement

Five minutes into the match, Boateng stunned Nsoatreman FC with the opening goal which unsettled the home side and put Coach Karim Zito's team in the driving seat.

Determined to lift themselves from the lower end of the league log, Dreams FC played with a lot of determination and dictated the pace of the game until the home side found their rythmn, accepted the challenge and mounted pressure on their opponents. With the duo of Walid Neymar Fuseini and Stephen Diyou leading the charge, scoring chances were few and far between for Nsoatreman who encountered resolute defending by Dreams FC.

The second half mirrored the early minutes of the match as Dreams FC maintained their stranglehold on the game until Boateng further solidified their advantage in the 59th minute after receiving a pass just outside Nsoatreman FC's 18-yard box, delivering a clinical shot past goalkeeper Dennis Votere to give Dreams FC a 2-0 cushion.

Recognising the urgency, Nsoatreman FC's coach, Maxwell Konadu, made strategic substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Foster Apetorgobor, Sadat Mohammed and Mark Agyekum for Stephen Diyou, Manaf Umar and Collins Cudjoe, respectively, to inject fresh impetus into his side.

Advertisement

Despite a valiant effort from the home team, they were unable to get past Dreams FC's defence, even during six minutes of injury time by referee Nunoo Julian Nii Akwa.