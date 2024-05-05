Previous article: See the 40 relay teams that have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Andre Ayew powers Le Havre to victory with goal against Strasbourg

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 17:20

In a pivotal match to climb out of the relegation zone, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew showcased his leadership on the field by scoring for the second consecutive game, guiding Le Havre to a vital 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The seasoned forward proved his worth once again with a late goal, sealing the win for the hosts and widening the gap between them and the relegation places to three points.

Ayew, who joined Le Havre in December last year, has been a driving force for the team, contributing his fifth goal of the campaign. His consistent performances have been instrumental in Le Havre's quest for survival in the league.

Midfielder Yassine Kechta set the tone for Le Havre with an early goal in the 24th minute, doubling his tally after the break to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

Despite Strasbourg's late resurgence, with Frederic Guilbert pulling one back in the dying minutes, Ayew's decisive strike ensured Le Havre's victory and significantly boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with only six games remaining in the season.

Ayew's leadership and scoring prowess have been crucial for Le Havre's resurgence, providing hope and inspiration to the team as they fight to secure their place in Ligue 1 for the upcoming season.