Addae Mensah replaces Ace Ankomah on FA search Committee

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 12:55

Kojo Addae Mensah, the Group CEO of Databank Group, has stepped in to replace Legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) on the five-member search committee responsible for evaluating and recommending the next coach for the Black Stars.

This alteration comes after Ace Ankomah withdrew from the process, citing a conflict of interest arising from an ongoing legal matter involving the Ghana Football Association. The decision to step aside was made in order to uphold transparency and maintain the integrity of the coach selection process.

Mensah now joins Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo, Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend, Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the esteemed search committee.

The committee, armed with a diverse range of expertise, has been tasked with the responsibility of identifying and recommending the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council.

This selection process is crucial for the future success of the national team, and the committee has a timeline of three weeks to present their recommendations for approval.

With the inclusion of Kojo Addae Mensah, the search committee is expected to bring a fresh perspective and collective wisdom to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of potential candidates for the coveted coaching position.

The decision to appoint the next Black Stars coach become necessary following the axing of Coach Chris Hughton who staged a disasterous campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

His addition will undoubtedly shape the future of Ghanaian football, and the committee's diligence in this process will be closely watched by football enthusiasts and stakeholders alike.