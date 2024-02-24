2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Black Queens arrive in Ndola for return leg against Zambia

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 24 - 2024 , 15:51

The Black Queens have arrived in Ndola for the return fixture of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The team departed Accra on Friday evening via Kenya Airways and reached the Copper Provincial capital around 12:00pm on Saturday. The team was received on arrival at the Simon Nwansa Kapwepwe airport by staff of the Ghana mission in Zambia.



The Black Queens aim to reach the fourth and final round of the qualifiers despite losing 1:0 to the Copper Queens at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday. They need a resounding victory in the game to secure a spot in the next round of the qualifiers.



The highly anticipated game is scheduled for 6pm (local time) at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.