Titus Glover appointed VALCO MD

Mar - 03 - 2023

Former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has been nominated for appointment as the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).

A letter dated March 2, 2023 signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante addressed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources asked the Minister to take steps to regularise the appointment.

"Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the company.

more to follow..