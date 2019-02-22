Tamale getting ready to host 62nd Independence day

Tamale, the capital city of the Northern Region, is feverishly getting ready to host the 62nd national Independence Day anniversary parade of the security agencies and schoolchildren.
Already, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, which will be the venue for the celebration on March 6, 2019, is being given a facelift.
This came to light when the Daily Graphic visited the venue to see the extent of preparation.
Yesterday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced during his State of the Nation Address in Accra that, Tamale, will host Ghana’s independence day anniversary celebrations.
The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the 62nd Independence aanniversary celebration, Mr Laud Commey, was also on location to inspect facilities at the sports stadium.
This will be the first time the national event will take place outside Accra, the national capital and making Tamale, the first regional capital aside Accra to host this event to mark the country's independence from British rule on March 6,1957.
The theme for this year's independence anniversary celebration is " Celebrating Peace and Unity".
Venue
Mr Commey, who is also the Director of Operations at the Presidency, expressed satisfaction with the venue for the 2019 Independence Day parade.
He said the venue was okay for the national parade to climax the 62nd independence anniversary celebration except for some few renovation works.
Although he stated that there was not much repair works to be done on the stadium, he called for regular maintenance of all state and government buildings to enable them to host any national event at any time.
He stressed the need for Ghanaians, especially those in charge of public facilities, to observe the culture of maintenance so that they would not be found wanting when there was the need for such facilities to be used for national events.
" The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium is okay to host the Independence Day parade of the security agencies and schoolchildren" he stated.
Mr Commey added that all the accoutrements of the various security agencies, including the armour vehicles, would all be displayed as it was done during Independence Day parades held at the Black Star Square in Accra.
Programme line up
A staff at the Communications Bureau at the Presidency, Mr Jefferson Sackey, said the 62nd Independence anniversary celebration would begin from February 28 with the Christianborg Crossroads Shooting Incident at the Freedom Monument at Osu, Accra.
It will be followed by the independence anniversary debate on Friday , March 1, as well as a flag hoisting day and Muslim prayer and thanksgiving in all Mosques nationwide.
On Saturday, March 2, there will be a health and fitness walk nationwide followed by a peace concert at the Jubilee Park in Tamale.
Christian prayers and thanksgiving services would be held on Sunday, March 3, in all churches across the country and a What Do You Know contest at GBC House in Accra.
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 will be ‘Represent the North’, a day set aside for the wearing of any Northern traditional attire nationwide to promote the northern wear such as the smocks and other apparel from the north and the re-enactment of the Declaration of Independence at the Old Polo Ground in Accra at 7p.m.
The national Independence Day anniversary parade will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale to be attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Commander-in- Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ministers of States, some invited dignitaries and chiefs, among others.
On Thursday, March 7, there will be an Open Day for schoolchildren in all Garrisons across the country and on Friday, March 8, there will be a boxing tournament dubbed " Rumble @ 62 Boxing Fiesta" at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.
Appreciation
The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Northern Region expressed his gratitude for the honour done the region to be the first to host this important national event .
He said the historic event would go a long way to consolidate the current peace being enjoyed in the region, especially following the successful enskinment of a new Yaa Naa and the return of peace and unity in Dagbon.
He said the hosting of the national Independence Day parade in Tamale would also open up the region for investment and promote tourism.