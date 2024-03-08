Prioritise gender inclusion in elections - Aya Institute to political parties

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Mar - 08 - 2024 , 16:07

The Aya Institute for Women has called on political parties to prioritise gender inclusion in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued and signed by the Programmes and Advocacy Coordinator, Bridget N. Biney, dated March 8, 2024, the institute raised concerns over the recent parliamentary primaries in the major political parties in the country where female candidates lost to their male counterparts.

“After the 2016 general elections, Ghana’s Parliament recorded 35 (13%) female Members of Parliament (MPs) and 240 (87%) male MPs out of the 275 MPs, while the 2020 general elections recorded 40 female MPs (14.5%) and 235 (85.4%) male MPs.

“Despite being ushered into modern democracy after three decades, we are yet to make bold and intentional national laws of political inclusion by employing a gender quota system”, she stated.

The institute made the statement in commemoration of this year’s of International Women’s Day.

The institute, therefore, urged women voters to recognise their collective power and consider their interests when evaluating the social policies of political parties.

“Women’s vote and women’s political mobilisation are the key drivers for success for political parties and those contributions must be politically negotiated and rewarded”, she added.

Ms Biney explained that the surest way to utilise women’s talents for the development of the country was to recognise the historic imbalances against women and that participation in key sectors by women was both their democratic and employment rights.

“True women's empowerment through the labour force participation of women and education is an enhancing effect of women's empowerment on democracy. Breaking down stereotypes surrounding women’s leadership and achievements will foster the inclusion of women in Ghana”, she said.

Women’s Day

Ms Biney noted that the International Women’s Day provided an opportunity for females to celebrate their gains, reflect on their journeys as women and call for a better gender-responsive system that recognises, includes, and celebrates Ghanaian women.

She also called on the media to produce content that acknowledged women's integral role in society and politics, avoiding gender stereotyping and ensuring gender normalisation during the election period.

“We must avoid gender stereotyping and occasional gender spotlighting in our news reportage. Gender must be normalised and we must make a conscious effort during this electioneering period to gender audit programmes, panels and issues”, she stated.