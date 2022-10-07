NPP sets up Legal Affairs Directorate …appoints Gary Nimako Marfo as Director

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up a Directorate for Legal Affairs tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the party’s legal cases and resolving internal legal issues as and when they arise.
The directorate headed by Gary Nimako Marfo, a long-standing member of the NPP legal team as the first director is also to provide education on the internal disciplinary and grievance procedures enshrined in the party’s constitution.
The decision to set up the directorate and the appointment of Mr Marfo was taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting last Wednesday.
A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the setting up of the directorate and the appointment was pursuant to Article 10 (7) (3) of the NPP Constitution.
It said the Directorate shall, among other things, be responsible for advising the General Secretary of the party in the performance of his functions on legal matters affecting the party including members of the party and ancillary matters of legal nature in the day-to-day administration of the party.
It said, “the legal directorate is also tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the party’s legal cases and resolving internal legal issues as and when they arise while providing education on the internal disciplinary and grievance procedures enshrined in the NPP Constitution.”
“The Legal Affairs Director is expected to work in close collaboration and coordination with the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the party established under Article 10(3)(6) of the Constitution as a Standing Committee of the Party’s National Council,” it stated.
Appointment
The statement said prior to his appointment, Mr Marfo was a long-standing member of the NPP legal team, and has been instrumental in the conduct of the party’s cases in court including the various parliamentary election petitions.
He has also served as a member of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the Party’s National Council.