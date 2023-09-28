NPP Flagbearer race: Afriyie Akoto announces schedule for ‘Message of Hope’ campaign

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 28 - 2023 , 10:42

A flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will next week take his campaign to the Ashanti Region to rally support for his presidential ambition.

From Monday, October 2 to Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Dr Akoto will meet with delegates at different locations in the region.

He will on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, scale up the interaction with polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for Dr. Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso, to further convince the delegates with his "Message of Hope" as the best candidate who can retain power for the party and address the myriads of welfare challenges confronting them.

The homecoming event will also afford the delegates the opportunity to ask Dr. Akoto questions pertaining to the forward march of the party, especially, at a time when unity in the party has been questioned by political analysts.

Dr Akoto is in the race the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh.

Over 210,000 party delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the much-publicised November 4, 2023, Presidential Primary of the NPP.