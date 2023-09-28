NDC urges eligible voters to register

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged all eligible voters who are yet to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise to do so to enable them to vote in the 2024 general election.

The 21-day exercise which began on September 12 and is scheduled to end on October 2, 2023 across the 268 district offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) which serve as the registration centres is targeted to register those who have turned 18 years and other eligible Ghanaians who could not get their names on the electoral roll in the previous exercise.

The NDC Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, gave the advise on the Facebook wall of the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

“I urge you to register to vote if you're not already registered”, Dr Boamah said.

Statistics

Giving statistics to buttress his point, the NDC Director of Elections and IT said 63 per cent of all the people who registered from day one to day nine registered using the guarantor system, adding that only 37 per cent registered using the Ghana Card and Passport.

“This revealing statistics shows the Electoral Commission would have disenfranchised many if the guarantor system was not permitted,” he said.

Mode

The main documents for the registration are the Ghana Card or the Ghanaian Passport.

In the absence of these, two individuals who have already registered could vouch for such persons as guarantors.