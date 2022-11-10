Minority moves motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has moved the motion on vote of censure against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.
However, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised a preliminary objection against the motion.
This has been followed with responses from both sides.
After the responses from various sides, the Speaker will give a ruling on the preliminary objection raised by the Majority that considers the motion as unfair and unjust and impugns criminality to the Finance Minister.
Attached below is a live video of the proceedings in Parliament