Parliament forms ad-hoc committee to probe Minority’s allegations against Ken Ofori-Atta

Parliament has formed an Ad-hoc Committee to allow the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to respond to allegations levelled against him in a vote of censure motion tabled by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.
Already the Majority side has indicated not to support the vote of censure motion.
The committee has seven days to report back to the House.
The formation of the Ad-hoc committee is to give the Finance Minister, an opportunity to respond to the allegations leveled against him in the vote of censure motion.
The Speaker, Alban Bagbin ruled for the formation of the ad hoc committee to allow the minister to appear before it possibly with his lawyer to defend himself.
According to the speaker, a lawyer/counsel for the minister is not allowed to perform his duty on the floor of the house unless at the committee level.
It is based on the outcome of the committee's report that a decision would be taken.
This was after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu earlier moved the motion on vote of censure against the Minister.
The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin raised a preliminary objection against the motion.
This was followed with responses from both sides. The motion was seconded by the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.
After the responses, the Speaker ruled on the preliminary objection raised by the Majority that considers the motion as unfair and unjust and impugns criminality to the Finance Minister.
