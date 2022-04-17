Kwahu: Abetifiman celebrates Achemfuor Aseidu Agyeman III 

Indigenes of Kwahu Abetifi have converged to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the coronation of the Abetifihene and Adontenhene of the Kwahu State, Achemfuor Aseidu Agyeman III.
The event marks the climax of the celebrations which was launched in March this year.
It involves the chief being carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of the Abetifi, which is the highest inhabited point in Ghana at 630 metres above sea level.
The ride in the palanquin would then be followed with a grand durbar of Nananom and the entire Abetifiman.
All chiefs of the Kwahu Traditional Council are to be present at the durbar including the President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahuhene in whose absence the Abetifihene assumes duty as the Head of the Kwahu state.
Prior to Sunday's lined up events, there has been other activities including a health screening and blood donation, tree planting exercise, general cleaning of the Abetifi township as well as a festival of songs by the Kwahu Presbyterian singing band among others.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the special guest of honour at the durbar.