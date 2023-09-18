Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
It is not true NDC left a derailed IMF programme in 2017 - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has reacted to the Minister of Finance's claim that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left behind a derailed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in 2017.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in an article last week said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in 2017 inherited a derailed IMF programme and a highly impaired and ethically strained financial industry from our predecessors.

This followed a call by the Minority for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for allegedly mismanaging the central bank.

In a press statement dated Monday, September 18, issued by the Minority, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, he indicated that the NDC government under Mr John Mahama left behind a robust economy with very strong buffers.

He said the Mahama government left behind the Sinking Fund, Stabilisation Fund, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Bank (GIIF), Ghana EXIM Bank as well as a robust tax revenue and oil revenue from three oil fields which the NPP used to kick start their administration.

Furthermore, he said the NDC initiated a "strong" tax policy and a prudent and controlled expenditure regime, including the Government Integrated Financial Management Systems (GIFMIS). 

“Yet the NPP came in and processed expenditure outside the GIFMIS architecture.

