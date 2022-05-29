'It is a movement... stronger than apartheid' - Chairman Wontumi after winning another term

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said his re-election was an indication that the NPP has a stronger chance of "Breaking the 8" in the 2024 Elections.
In a victory speech Saturday night, Chairman Wontumi said his re-election was indicative that the NPP's campaign of "Breaking the 8, has started from the Baba Yara Stadium, they cannot stop us, NDC you cannot stop us, you can provocate , but winning the 2024 elections, it is a movement..., it is stronger than apartheid," he said.
He acknowledge it is stronger competition for him and that was why at a point, he decided to go silent in the media and ask God for assistance.
He expressed appreciation to his opponents and said the contest was an opportunity for him to learn from his mistakes and change for the better going into Election 2024.
He called for unity among all NPP members going into Election 2024.
Below is video of Chairman Wontumi's victory speech. [Courtesy Citi TV]