I won't comment on Ablakwa's resignation - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu says he was still fully in charge of the minority caucus.
He said despite the suggestions that the Minority in Parliament was in a crisis, he was still fulling in charge.
This follows the resignation of the Member of Parliament (MP) from North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament and the breaking of ranks by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo who disagrees with the approval of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance by the minority caucus.
At a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Iddrisu said is caucus will sail through the "storm."
"The parliament organ [minority] led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party into victory into 2024.
Whatever storm it is, we will weather it. I'm fully in charge, I'm Minority Leader this morning [and] I've just engaged with the party leadership and council of elders, no further comment on someone resigning or not."
