AUDIO: NDC to recompose Party leadership in Parliament - Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to recompose the leadership of the Party in Parliament.
The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the recomposition will be completed after the next Parliamentary recess and will ensure the party has a strengthened front in Parliament.
He stated that the recomposition of the Party's leadership is routine and is usually done after every election regardless of the outcome.
"There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means to reconfirm them. We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases and so we started but we got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first and we come back to it.
"You know, when you have a situation where some people think that these people are not permanent, they themselves don't have the confidence to act the way they should be acting and then there are other aspirants who want to occupy their position, they may also be acting in ways to upstage or undermine them... I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision”.
Criticisms of NDC Parliamentary leadership
The leadership of the party has faced criticisms in recent weeks following the approval of some Ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The critics including the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi accused the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the Minority Group Leader, Haruna Iddrissu and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak of betrayal.
"They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks," Mr Gyamfi wrote in a Facebook post.
"These are hard times for all of us but we should not let the betrayal of a few quench our love for the great NDC. Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we, can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March, 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday ”- Our day of self-inflicted shame".
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament which approved the Ministerial nominees for “personal reasons”.