I am the new IMF for Ghana - Nana Kwame Bediako

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Mar - 19 - 2024 , 12:56

The Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has stated that if elected as President, he would mobilise Ghana’s resources in a manner that the nation would never visit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout ever again.

Using himself as an example to buttress this, he said he even though he made a significant portion of his wealth in a foreign land, most of the resources he used to achieve that feat came from Ghana.

"Although I made half a million outside Ghana, all the industrialisation and projects I have in my empire came from the resources I mobilised in this country," Mr Bediako said in a radio interview.

The Independent Presidential hopeful intimated that all Ghana needed to do to easily become self reliant and socioeconomically stable was to ensure all available resources were efficiently managed, something he said was a priority for him.

"I am the new IMF for Ghana if I can find a solution for Ghana to gain $10 billion to $30 billion within 4 years," he added while outlining his vision for revitalising the country’s economy and improving the standard of living for the ordinary citizen.

In that vein, Cheddar said if elected into the highest office of the land, he would govern the entire country with less than 20 ministers as a way to cut back on expenditure and the waste of taxpayers Cedis.

LGBTQI+, Constitution

On the controversial issue of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQI+), Mr Bediako advised the media to refrain from trivialising the issue because they were rather drawing the attention of people, particularly children, to it.

"I was brought up in Ghana, and I know nothing about LGBTQI+. I think we were not taught that, and we must be cautious about how we are making it popular through various mediums," he explained.

Additionally, when querried on it, Cheddar supported the idea of amending Ghana’s 1992 Constitution to reflect current times and to ensure good governance and but stressed that it need to be done slowly so as not to completely ruin it.

"I think the constitution of Ghana should be reviewed slowly. If you try to change something with force, it can be broken," the Leader and Founder of the New Force said.

Mr Bediako used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to support and join the New Force saying that the movement was the only hope Ghana had for redemption.