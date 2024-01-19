VIDEO: Why Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar wants to be President of Ghana
Graphic Online Politics
VIDEO: Why Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar Freedom Jacob Caesar wants to be President of Ghana.
Read also: Who is Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar
I’m not a politician, a voice told me to run for President - Cheddar Nana Kwame Bediako
Ghanaians were scared to become New Force spokesperson, hence I chose a Belgian - Cheddar
Cheddar: New Force Leader pictured with former President John Mahama
Nana Kwame Bediako alias Cheddar confirms he is the face behind New Force political movement
Cheddar donates solar hand washing machine to Ghana Police