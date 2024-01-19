NPP Primaries: Frank Yeboah hopeful of winning Atwima Nwabiagya North

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jan - 19 - 2024 , 10:28

Third-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant, Mr Frank Yeboah, is certain that he will win the party’s parliamentary primaries of the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Benito Owusu Bio, has decided not to contest the seat again, leaving new entrants to battle the seat out.

Mr Yeboah, who hails from Dabaa in the constituency, first contested the incumbent in 2016 and 2020. The third-time aspirant comes with a vast knowledge of the terrain and is tipped as favourite to take up the mantle left by Mr Owusu Bio who has bowed out from contesting as a fifth-time MP for the constituency.

He said in 2020 primaries, when he lost the slot to the incumbent by 12 votes, many were those who urged him to contest the seat as an independent candidate, but he declined such pressures and instead supported the elected candidate to win the seat in the general elections.

Mr Yeboah said he ventured into full time politics during the then candidate John Kufuor’s leadership bid in Sunyani where he organised some like-minded youth to support Mr Kufuor’s presidential bid.

He said having declared his support for candidate Kufuor, he actively followed him for his campaign throughout the Ashanti region where he quietly played some vital roles to secure victory.

He said he has kept faith with the party at all levels and that the party recognised his longstanding effort by appointing him as the Patron of the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the party.

Mr Yeboah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of The Frank Yeboah Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said he had been using his NGO as a vehicle for his skills and apprenticeship training, community development and humanitarian effort in support of education, health, business and entrepreneurship, and agriculture in his constituency and region.

He is contesting the primaries with Lawyer Dickson Osei, a former aspirant who previously stood as an independent candidate against the incumbent.

Mr Yeboah holds a Master of Science Degree in International Accounting from Anglia Ruskin University, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, and a Certificate in Management of Drugs Supplies from the Commonwealth Pharmaceutical Association all in the United Kingdom.

He has an Executive Certificate in Leadership Strategies for Evolving Health Care Executives from Harvard University in the United States of America and a Diploma in Project Management from Galilee International Management Institute in Israel.

Mr Yeboah also holds a Master of Science Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from KNUST and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from Mountcrest University College.

Professionally, he is an experienced Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK; member of Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG); an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK; member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Ghana; member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) UK; and a member of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS).

In addition, he is also a member of the Pharmaceutical Technologists Association of Ghana (PTAG).

Mr Yeboah’s in-depth knowledge and practical experience in leadership, insurance, accounting and audit, business management as well as financial management earned him an appointment as a member of the Board of Directors of Serene Insurance Company Limited. He also serves as the Board Chairman of Apagyamma Co-operative Credit Union.

He had his professional career with Martin Morrison & Co, Chartered Certified Accountants, as an Audit Associate in the United Kingdom and later as an Account/Audit Manager with the same Company.