Mamprugu youth rally behind Dr Bawumia to become Ghana's president

Mohammed Fugu Politics Jan - 19 - 2024 , 09:27

The Mamprugu Zaabuni Youth for Development, a youth group in the Mamprugu Traditional Area has thrown their support behind the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as he goes into the December 7 Presidential election.

The President of the association, Musah Abdul-Basit who announced this said, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is a son of the soil had demonstrated his competence and hard work, hence deserved the support of the group to become the next president of the country.

"We are solely behind you not just because you are a son of the soil but because of your competence. If we have such opportunity coming from another political party in the future Zaabuni shall not shy away but give him/her the maximum support to be president of Ghana" he noted.

Congress

Mr Abdul-Basit said this at the annual congress of the association in Walewale.

The Congress which was the first of its kind since the inception of the association eight years ago was to network and share ideas on how to champion development and rekindle the glory of Mamprugu.

It was on the theme "Rekindling the Glory of Mamprugu; Our collective Responsibility".

In attendance were Dr Bawumia, Ministers of state, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Youth groups and sons and daughters of Mamprugu.

Interventions

In his address, Mr Abdul-Basit indicated that through the instrumentality of the Vice President, the area had benefited from several interventions which were turning around the fortunes of the people.

Among them are health and educational facilities, construction of road networks and provision of portable drinking water.

"It is undeniably clear that the vice president was very instrumental in the creation of the new regions of which NER was part. The youth in Mamprugu are very happy that we now have a region called NER. The new region has come with lots of benefits including infrastructural development" he said.

Achievements

Touching on the achievements of the group, Mr Abdul-Basit said the association played a crucial role towards the creation of the new region and continued to champion the course of development and peace in the area.

He indicated that " Zaabuni contributed money to pay for the fees of a medical student from Gambaga. He must be nearing completion now.

Also, we contributed money to make dual desk chairs for the students of Naanoori in the East Mamprusi District".

While appealing for the completion of all stalled projects in the region, the President of the association urged the youth to help in restoring peace and prosperity so as to enable development to thrive.

Commitment

In his remarks, Dr Bawumia lauded the group for their continued efforts in championing for development and peace in the region.

He reiterated the government's resolve to providing the needed infrastructure and interventions to better the lives of the people.

He mentioned the construction of a Fire Service Training school, STEM Senior High school at Kpasenkpe and some road projects as some of the completed and ongoing projects in the region.