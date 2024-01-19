NDC urged to be strategic in running mate selection

Samuel Ohene Ewur Politics Jan - 19 - 2024 , 07:01

The Change Makers Forum (CMF) has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be strategic in selecting a running mate to partner with the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 general election.

The CMF, a group of professionals aligned to the centre-left political orientation seeking to affect leadership with advocacy, in a statement signed and issued by its Lead Advocate, Ivan Tsidi Akrobortu, emphasised the seriousness and potential impact of the outcome of the NDC's choice of running mate.

“The 2024 general election is a watershed moment for the NDC; for one thing, it will determine the fate of the party in Ghana's politics and for another and perhaps more importantly, it will test the stability and to a large extent the survival of the party," it stated.

The statement further explained why the NDC should not underestimate the determination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power in this year's general election.

Qualities

The group in the statement outlined a number of qualities that the party must consider in selecting a running mate.

Among them are expertise, credibility, a strong track record, an understanding of international dynamics, integrity and trustworthiness.

Aside from these qualities, the group wants the NDC’s running mate to be someone who can match the opponent in economics as the economy would be the primary focus for voters.

The group added that the running mate must be capable of navigating current and future challenges, avoiding a repeat of past economic struggles, and contributing to economic growth.

The running mate, as a potential acting president, should have a strong bond with the flag bearer, capable of understanding the President's mindset, providing honest feedback based on data and facts, and analysing government policies effectively.

They said the running mate must be an independent-minded, analytical, disciplined, a team player, media-friendly, able to work with social partners, youth-minded, with no baggage integrity and a track record of fighting graft.

The group believed that these qualities would contribute significantly to forming a balanced and effective leadership team capable of addressing the many challenges facing the country.

Background

During his Building Ghana tour in November last year, Mr Mahama dropped a hint about who his running mate for the 2024 elections was going to be.

He said that the running mate would be announced in 2024 in line with the NDC's plan.

However, he went ahead and gave clues of who the likely candidate would be.

He said the likely running mate was someone who had served in his government as a minister and discharged his/her duties effectively.

He added that his running mate was a humble person who had the interest of the people at heart.