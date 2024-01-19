Give me nod to retain Gomoa Central parliamentary seat — MP

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Jan - 19 - 2024 , 06:57

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central in the Central Region, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has urged party delegates to vote massively for her in the upcoming parliamentary primary in the constituency.

“I wish to appeal to the delegates to give me another opportunity to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections to enable the party to retain the parliamentary seat in 2024,” she stated.

Mrs Quansah, who is also a Deputy Minister for the interior and seeking a third term, was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic ahead of the parliamentary primaries slated for January 27, 2023.

She warned that voting for a new parliamentary candidate to represent the party in the December 7 general election would be suicidal and thwart the party’s chances of retaining the parliamentary seat.

She snatched the parliamentary seat from Rachel Appoh of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016 and went ahead to retain the seat for the NPP in the last general election.

Mrs Quansah would slug it out with Rev. Francis Yamoah, the Chairman of the Council of Elders in the constituency.

Done a lot

She indicated that she had done a lot since becoming the MP for the constituency in 2017, saying: “I have served the people well by lobbying for the execution of projects towards the transformation of the area”.

“I have managed to assist many of the youth in the constituency to secure jobs in the formal sector as well as provided start-up equipment to artisans to set up their own firms to improve their lives,” she said.

“I must admit that although I have not been able to tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the constituency, I have done my part so far to better the standard of living of the people,” the MP stated.

Poor roads

Mrs Quansah said the challenge in the constituency was the poor state of major roads, which continued to be a great source of worry to commuters and drivers and added: “If I am given another term, I will ensure improvement in the roads to bring relief to the constituents”.

She disclosed that all the poor roads had been awarded on contract and that by June this year, work would commence on them and added that work would commence on Gomoa Nduem-Lome, Abaasa-Ayensuadze, Achiase-Dahom and Awombrew-Nsuaem roads, as well as sections of the Swedru-Winneba main road to ease transportation in the constituency.

She appealed to the people to have confidence in the NPP government as the government had executed several projects, including the ongoing construction of an ‘Agenda 111’ hospital project in Gomoa Afransi.