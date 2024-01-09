Cheddar: New Force Leader pictured with former President John Mahama

Jan - 09 - 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, leader of the New Force movement, has sparked new intrigue about his political ambitions following a recent meeting with former President John Mahama.

The encounter comes amidst the last-minute cancellation of "The Convention," a planned public lecture generating significant buzz.

Cheddar, initially hailed as the figure behind the New Africa Foundation, had invited prominent Pan-African figures like Timi Frank, PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, and Arikana Chihombori-Quao for the event that was to launch the New African Convention movement in Accra. However, "The Convention" was abruptly called off, leaving many questions unanswered.

The purpose of Cheddar's meeting with Mahama remains shrouded in mystery, revealed only through a post on X by Ovation International Editor, Dele Momodu.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Cheddar confirmed his own presidential aspirations and vowed to unveil his policies for leading Ghana.

Adding to the confusion, the cancellation of "The Convention" further muddied the waters surrounding New Force's political leanings. Cheddar, however, insisted that the New Africa platform aims to empower African leaders to educate Ghanaians and Africans.

Lenders like PLO Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, Julius Malema from South Africa, and R. Arikana from Zimbabwe were originally slated to speak at "The Convention," tackling the theme "Igniting the voices of Africa."

Adding another layer to the unfolding saga, the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President clarified the abrupt cancellation. Deputy Director Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn attributed it to an unforeseen state event necessitating the last-minute withdrawal of venue permission, despite initial approval in November 2023. The Directorate expressed regret for the inconvenience and mentioned a refund of the venue fee.