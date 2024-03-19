Valentino Nii Noi Nortey sparks revival of NPP 'Cell Meetings' in Klottey Korle

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 19 - 2024 , 07:36

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has recently kickstarted a series of 'cell meetings' in the area after a prolonged period of inactivity.

These meetings, led by electoral area coordinators and selected NPP members, including past and present constituency executives, have been organized to provide a platform for both NPP members and non-members to voice their challenges and contribute ideas on critical issues affecting the constituency. Nortey emphasized that these gatherings aim to establish direct contact with the community and gather firsthand insights into the pressing concerns of the constituency.

Mr. Nortey underscored the significance of revitalizing the N.P.P 'cell meetings' in Klottey Korle, highlighting that it fosters community cohesion and encourages collective efforts towards shared objectives. "When I served as constituency chairman, I prioritized community engagement regardless of political affiliations. Our focus should be on engaging and persuading people to support our vision," Mr. Nortey remarked.

Regarding the attendance of non-NPP members at these meetings, Nortey emphasized the importance of the message conveyed over political labels. "We aim to win the hearts of the grassroots, irrespective of their political leanings," he stated.

The absence of 'cell meetings' in Klottey Korle had led the current constituency chairman, Madam Juliana Aboagye, to resort to weekly electoral area gatherings to stimulate membership interest. However, the reintroduction of 'cell meetings' has significantly increased participation from both NPP members and non-members, marking a positive shift within the NPP community in Klottey Korle.