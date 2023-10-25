Manhyia North MP donates computers to Duase RC School

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Oct - 25 - 2023 , 06:23

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu, has donated 10 brand new sets of computers with accessories and a three-duty printer and a projector to the St Hubert Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) at Duase, a community within the Manhyia Sub metro.

The presentation was made possible through the kind courtesy of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

Presenting the items, Mr Konadu was grateful to GIFEC for assisting him to extend a helping hand to the school to fulfill his ambition of promoting ICT education within the constituency.

"I encourage the learners to make positive use of the practical knowledge they would acquire and ensure the safety of the gadgets," he said.

Plans

Mr Konadu said his aim was to ensure that all students within the constituency had access to ICT tools that would equip them with the skills to become useful and fit into society after completing school.

He said there was the need for all students to have a very good foundation upon which they could build their future and explained that his current position as MP was a result of his good educational foundation.

Mr Konadu explained that the current state of the world made it imperative that students got access to IT tools to enhance their learning.

"My vision is to ensure that schools in the Manhyia North Constituency have access to IT tools to enhance teaching and learning so as to make our demand for positive outcomes legitimate", the MP stated.

Gratitude

Receiving the items, the Headmaster of the school, Jacob Amike, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and noted that the presentation of the items was timely as it would enable the 800 learners in the school to have access to IT tools for the course they were undertaking.

"The teaching of Information and Communication Technology had basically been theoretical, making it difficult for the learners to grasp the basic concepts of the subject, and so we are extremely grateful to Hon Konadu for coming to our aid", he said.