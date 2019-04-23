We have no intention of migrating Police from CAP 30

The Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and the Interior, Mr Collins Owusu-Amankwah, has dismissed reports on social media that the government intends to remove the Ghana Police Service from the CAP 30 pension scheme beneficiaries.
“Some people suddenly decided to take this government on for information that is palpable falsehood.
They should disregard that notion. We have no intention of migrating them (police) as we speak from CAP30 to the SSNIT pension scheme.
There is no arrangement of that sort,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a workshop on tracking government assurances through Parliament.
The CAP 30 pension scheme is a non-contributory pension scheme instituted in 1950 under the Pensions Ordinance, No. 42 of Chapter 30 for civil servants in the service before 1972.
There were discussions on social media earlier this week suggesting that the government intended to take the police from the CAP 30 scheme.
Social media not government channel
But Mr Owusu-Amankwah cautioned police officers involved in spreading what he said was a social media rumour to desist from the act.
“Let me caution some of the police officers that if the government wants to communicate any official statement to them, we know where to channel such communication; it won’t be on social media.