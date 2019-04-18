Stop fighting traditional authorities - Odeneho to Assembly members

The Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has advised assembly members to desist from fighting traditional authorities in their areas and rather liaise with them to bring development.
According to him, as representatives of the people in the electoral area, there was the need for them to collaborate with all stakeholders in their areas in planning and implementing development initiatives to ensure smooth development of their communities.
The constituency chairman lamented the seeming tension between some assembly members, unit committees on one side, and traditional authority also on the other side instead of all coming together to work towards the development of their communities.
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, announced this when he interacted with more than 200 assembly members, coordinators and party executives of NPP at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District in the Ashanti region.
The meeting was aimed at sharing ideas, socializing and discussing issues that stand the chance of ensuring smooth development of the district and the nation as a whole.
Hard work
Mr Appiah urged the assembly members and all stakeholders in communities to intensify their public education as their contribution towards the success of the November referendum which is to decide on whether the populace should be allowed to vote and their District Chief Executives.
“After the referendum, the general populace would have the opportunity to elect people they trust to be their MMDCE’s, but not leaders who have been elected by less than 100 people to speak for thousands of people,” he said.
He was upbeat that the people in various communities would have the capacity to elect people who would understand them and work towards the course of the people and not people who would be imposed on them by party members.
“Few assembly members electing MMDCE’s had not helped since such nominees only come to dance to impress their party members and those few who voted them to power as they do not care much about what happens to the majority of the people in the district”. Odeneho Appiah said.
The District Chief Executive of Afigya Kwabre South, Mr Christian Adu Poku, enumerated various development interventions being put in place by the assembly to bring the much needed development to the area.
He called on the assembly members and members of the NPP to be vigilant and speak against any form of wrongdoings in the area irrespective of who was behind such acts which are inimical to national development.
Mr. Adu Poku announced that to increase revenue mobilization of the assembly, it had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with all quarry industries in the district over new ways of paying revenue to the assembly by the industries.
This, according to him was to ensure that the industries paid the right amount of revenue to the assembly to increase its internally generated funds to support the development of the area.
The DCE mentioned that the assembly had started working on the construction of 15 new boreholes in communities and institutions which needed them most to improve the standard of living of the people.