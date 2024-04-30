Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection shows commitment to gender inclusiveness — Duffuor

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 30 - 2024

Former Finance Minister and a leading figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the party in the upcoming 2024 election.

Dr Duffuor said Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination was a progressive move for the NDC in its quest to foster gender inclusivity.

Impressive credentials

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's renomination as running mate is a testament to the party's commitment to the advancement of gender inclusivity in our quest to build the Ghana We Want Together”, he said in a social media post.

He praised Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's impressive credentials and her dedication to public service. "Her wealth of experience in education and governance makes her an excellent choice for the position. She brings a depth of knowledge and leadership onto the ticket of the NDC for the 2024 general election,” Dr Duffuor said.

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a renowned academic and educationist with a strong track record of public service. Her selection as running mate has been widely praised by Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Many observers see Dr Duffuor's congratulatory message to Prof. Jane Opoku Agyemang as a testament to the unity and solidarity within the NDC, as the party prepares for the upcoming election.