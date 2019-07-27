Odoley Sowah to retrace NDC roots

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the La Dadekotopon Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, has assured her constituents of her commitment to support the party to retrace its roots and hold high its key values and principles that made it a beacon of hope.
The aspirant, who is also a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), said such a move was the surest means of clinching victory for the party in the 2020 general election.
Ms Sowah, who said this after filing her nomination, assured party supporters that she would rejuvenate the party through grassroots empowerment to end the cycle of neglect that had plagued the party.
That, she stressed, would be done through a civil, mature and inclusive campaign.
She also promised to maintain the ethics of the party and recapture the La Dadekotopon seat to continue its good works.
Tried and tested
Ms Sowah indicated that she had been tried and tested and that her track records spoke for her.
She mentioned that the LaDMA underwent massive development during her tenure as MCE as she related with the people and worked hand in hand with the technocrats to achieve more for the municipality.
Call for support
Ms Sowah, who said it was time for a woman to lead the people of La Dadekotopon as a Member of Parliament (MP), reaffirmed her commitment to lead the party on the path of victory if elected as parliamentary candidate.
She also called for the people’s support by urging the electorate to consider the fact that women’s representation in Parliament would increase to further help in the development of the country.
Ms Sowah, who was accompanied by her father, Mr Samuel Nii Anum Sowah, jubilant supporters and campaign team members amidst drumming and dancing, was received by the leadership of the party, including the constituency chairman and the Constituency Secretary, Mr Edem Nyamador, who received the forms.
Caution
For his part, the Director of Elections at the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Mr Abraham Oko Kotey, cautioned all aspirants and their campaign team against insults and mud-slinging in their campaigns as the party would bring culprits to book.
He charged party members to harness their capabilities and channel their energies to fighting the common enemy, reminding them that they could only win through unity.