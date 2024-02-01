Mahama pledges to strengthen fight against corruption

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Feb - 01 - 2024 , 07:40

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has repeated his pledge to strengthen the fight against corruption when elected to office in this year’s presidential election.

He said there were growing concerns across the country over the reluctance of the government to prosecute perpetrators of corruption although the number of scandals increases by the day.

At a ‘Building Ghana Tour’ town hall event in Koforidua, where Mr Mahama addressed representatives from organised labour, trade associations and the public, he mentioned that the multitude of corruption scandals involving government appointees and the failure to address them had desensitised the public to new scandals.

He said Ghanaians were now overwhelmed with corruption under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“You cannot fleece a country like this... now Ghanaians are not surprised again; reports of corruption does not shock Ghanaians again, because everybody is tired of hearing of the cases and no effort by the government to fight it,” he said.

Corruption

Mr Mahama said an NDC government would prosecute corrupt officials of the government and help recover lost monies to the state.

An NDC administration, he said, would for instance not accept or recognise the revenue assurance contract that was signed between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to the GRA, the contract was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.

However, Mr Mahama said the contract was not in the best interest of the country as the services that SML was supposed to provide were already being provided by the GRA and other state institutions that had the capacity.

“For the monies they’ve taken already, we will hold all of them to account,” Mr Mahama said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has ordered the suspension of the revenue assurance contract.

He has also appointed the Audit, Tax and Advisory Services firm, KPMG, to conduct an immediate audit of the transaction.

Building Ghana Tour

The Building Ghana Tour is a platform for Mr Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters and sympathisers of the NDC.

As part of the tour, he has made crucial stops in key cities, towns and villages and has engaged local communities to listen to their concerns, insights and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

The tour involves various activities, including town hall meetings, community outreach programmes, honouring invitations from groups, communities and chiefs, and extensive conversations with various stakeholders.

Through this active connection with the public, Mr Mahama aims to provide Ghanaians with renewed hope and reassurance.

He is also reiterating his social contract with the people and preparing the party’s grassroots for this year’s elections.