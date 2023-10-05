Mahama leads NDC to commiserate with Kufuor family

A delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family to commiserate with them following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

The team which visited the Kufuor family on Wednesday October 4 was led by Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Other members included the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, members of the NDC Council of Elders and former First Lady Lordina Mahama.

Signing the Book of Condolence on behalf of the party, the NDC flagbearer said the deceased was affectionately known as ‘Mother of the Nation’ during her tenure as First Lady due to her dignified personality.

Meanwhile, former President Mahama in a Facebook post on Thursday 5, said "We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor. She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation”.

On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family. May God grant her peaceful repose", he posted.