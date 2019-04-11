Akufo-Addo presents vehicles to Western North RCC

President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo, has presented a total of eight (8) vehicles to the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council, to help facilitate the smooth take off of the newly created region .
Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs at Sefwi Wiawso, capital of the Western North Region, on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019, President Akufo-Addo noted that the pledge he made in the run-up to the 2016 elections “was not to win votes from you, but I was convinced that, with the Western North Region, development would be accelerated than before.”
The President noted that “I have not changed my mind; I still stand by my word. That is why I am here today, to see how we can, together, work to create a Western North Region that will bring the needed development.”
Having earlier inspected the site for the construction of the administration block for the Western North Region, President Akufo-Addo noted that, already, the head of the Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur, has selected the staff to work at the regional coordinating council.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
To the pioneer local government staff, he urged them “to work hard and to begin on a sound footnote, so that everybody will know that they came to do their best for the Western North region”.
Touching on some roads of interest to the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, the President noted the first section of the Benkyemaa Junction to Osei Kojokrom, i.e. from Benkyemaa Junction to Adwoafua, has the procurement process for bitumen ongoing. The second 16-kilometre stretch, i.e. from Adwoafua to
PHOTO: The 8 vehicles presented by President Akufo-Addo to the Western North Region RCC
Additionally, the first 15 kilometres of the Sefwi-Wiawso Akontombra road, President Akufo-Addo assured, is undergoing the procurement processes, with the second section to Akontombra already under construction.
He assured further that the contract for the 28
“Your roads are dear to my heart, and I am working on them. If we came this evening, it is for you to know that you did not vote for me in vain. Now, you have your own region, and we are determined to ensure that your developmental needs are accelerated,” President Akufo-Addo noted.
He urged residents of Western North and Western Region to “live in
PHOTO: President Akufo-Addo at Ntrentrenso to visit the Cocoa Rehabilitation Farm.
Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the main campus of the Bibiani College of Health Sciences, made a brief stop at Ntrentrenso where he inspected a cocoa rehabilitation farm.
The President also inspected a newly constructed Business Resource Centre at Sefwi Wiawso.
Courtesy: Jubilee House Communications