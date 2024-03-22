Eastern Region to get modern retail markets under my administration - Alan Kyerematen

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 22 - 2024 , 12:49

An independent presidential aspirant, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has pledged to establish modern retail markets in seven areas within the Eastern Region.

During his campaign aimed at engaging with market women nationwide to understand their challenges and devise solutions, Mr. Kyerematen made this commitment. The campaign led him to Nsawam, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akwatia, Kade, Suhum, and finally Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Addressing the gathered market women, the former Minister of Trade and Industry, popularly known as Alan Cash, Mr. Kyerematen promised that if elected in the December 7 elections, he would oversee the construction of modern markets.

"These markets would include facilities such as a crèche to provide a safe place for the children of market women," he said, expressing concern for those who currently carry their babies on their backs while working.

He detailed that the modern markets would also feature a clinic, a contemporary lorry station, and an amusement center.

During the event, a trader from the Amankesse market who gave her name as Auntie Serwaa expressed her frustration with both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

She highlighted the reason for their enthusiastic reception of Mr. Kyerematen, citing his offering of an alternative to the two major political parties.