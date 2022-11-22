Breaking NDC, NPP duopoly: PPP, CPP, PNC, others discuss merger

The Progressive People’s Party has initiated talks with some Nkrumah political parties and like-minded groups to form an alternative, strong and formidable political organisation to get rid of the duopoly in the governance system of the country.
The other political parties who are part of the discussions to form the alliance are the Convention People’s Party (CPP), national executive members of the People’s National Convention and some pressure groups in the political party space to contest the 2024 general election.
The National Chairman of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra yesterday, said the discussions to form that alliance had been on for a year now.
He said the discussion had been centred on how to come together and form the alliance, as a ‘special purpose vehicle’ that would be used to contest the 2024 general election.
“We have come up with documents and all the parties involved in the discussions would take it up at their respective higher decision making bodies to be able to review and adopt it”, Nana Owusu said.
Rationale
The PPP National Chairman said the move was based on a research that was conducted in which the people were yearning for a strong and formidable alternative to break “the 28-year-old duopoly in our governance system.”
He said the move to form that political organisation capable of breaking the duopoly stemmed from the support the discussions had received from the people across the country, which indicated that the citizenry were fed up with the mismanagement of the country’s economy by the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).
Nana Owusu said what had even heightened the calls for a formidable alternative political party to break the duopoly was the current economic hardship faced by Ghanaians, saying, “Our economy has been shattered.”
“We hear the cries of the people asking us to rise up which they are ready to support to bring that alternative leadership to solve the current problems in our country,” he said.
Nana Owusu observed that alternative political organisation would come into fruition moving into the 2024 general election to save the country from its economic doldrums and make Ghana a better place for all and sundry.
Document
“This time around we have a document that all the parties in the discussion will sign for adoption to bring that alternative political organisation into being capable of wresting political power to better the lives of the citizenry”, he said.
“After the adoption of the document by the respective parties we will then roll out details in respect to the new name, symbol, motto and other areas of cooperation of that political organisation that will be beneficial to all,” Owusu added.