Boycott 66th Independence Day celebration - Nana Yaa Jantuah

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Mar - 06 - 2023 , 10:21

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah wants the 66th Independence anniversary celebration to be boycotted by Ghanaians.

According to her at 66 years, Ghana is unable to buy vaccines for children, adding that "we are at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). What kind of independence do we have when Ghana is going back to her protegee?”she asked.

Nana Yaa Jantuah who was speaking in radio interview with Accra-based 3 FM on Monday (March 6, 2023) said the day should be for sober reflection, not celebration.

"Today should be a day of sober reflection instead of the funfair. Why is it that today that we don’t have money, and you are spending little to refurbish the stadium for the independence day celebration?”

She added that instead of celebrating, the government should rather engage stakeholders such as GUTA, GPRTU, and others to brainstorm on how Ghana can be brought out of the current economic crises.