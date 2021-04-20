Be innovative to impact livelihoods - Bono East Minister urges heads of departments

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has urged heads of decentralised departments to be innovative in their approach to work in order to impact positively on the people.
He encouraged the heads to uphold ethics to check attitudes that eschewed absenteeism, laziness and drunkenness to give room for productive efforts for development.
He was speaking at a durbar of heads of government decentralised departments as part of efforts to have first hand information on the operations of the departments.
He urged them to put the interest of the region first.
Cooperation
Mr Adu-Gyan said his vision was to cooperate with the heads of departments to help develop the region in the area of education and the basic necessities of life to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In line with that, he said he would focus on commercial agriculture, industrialisation, human capital development and infrastructure and urged the departments to buy-into his vision for the development of the region.
He observed that the decentralisation process could not continue with the traditional ways of revenue mobilisation but to ensure the use of digitisation for revenue collection.
Bureaucracies
The minister stated that traditional bureaucracies that hindered innovation, creativity and technology would no longer be tolerated, so as to leverage on the potential of the assemblies to increase its internally generated funds.
Mr Adu-Gyan asked the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to lead the crusade of improving internal revenue generation since the assemblies were responsible for development and improvement in their areas.
“The assemblies must help to address issues of waste management and other matters that demand local regulations to maintain clean and healthy environment,” he said.