JUSAG organises health walk

Apr - 29 - 2024 , 16:20

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) last Saturday organised a health walk as part of efforts to help improve the physical fitness of members.

The health walk, which forms part of the association’s 50th anniversary celebration, started with a walk from Ayi Mensah at exactly 8:30 a.m. with dozens of members in attendance.

During the walk, members, judges and a section of the public around the areas, were seen participating in the exercise.

The exercise which afforded members the opportunity to fraternise ended at the Peduase Lodge at about 9:52 a.m. with an aerobic exercise.

Keep fit

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, President of the association, Samuel Afotey Otu, underscored the importance of keeping fit for staff of the Judicial Service.

“Judicial Service work is always sitting down and it is not good for our health so I think once in a while we should do such an exercise and that is why we organised this health walk,” he said

Mr Otu encouraged members throughout the country to embark on such health activities at least every weekend since it would also provide an opportunity for members to unite towards pursing the association’s goals.

“Even the Bible and Quran talks about exercise and everywhere Doctors are always encouraging and when you follow our Chief Justice’s plans, she always encourages members to participate in such activities,” he said.

Independence

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Otu called on all members to rally behind leadership in pursuit of judicial independence.

“It is an election year and we want everybody to take his/her seriously.

“Nobody should be influenced by any political party or whatsoever. We are ready to do out task to ensure the independence of judiciary,” he said.