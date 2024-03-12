KATH doctors threaten strike over accommodation issues

Doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are threatening a strike action over persistent orders to move Consultants and Specialist Doctors living in the Danyame enclave out of their residences.

This comes after the practitioners called on the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to intervene in what they described as constant harassment to get them to leave.

A petition signed by some Consultants and Specialist Doctors claimed that they were being forcibly ejected by private developers who claim that the lands have been sold to them by the lands by Land commission/Manhyia/Regional Co-ordinating Council.

According to them, some of these consultants who have been living there for over 10 years have been given one week to move or face forceful ejection.

The petition said they were incessantly being harassed by phone calls, threats of cutting their electricity and water supply which was rendering them to live in constant fear and panic.

It added that the rest of the consultants and specialists living in the enclave had been instructed to get ready for ejection since the developers were eager to take possession.

“Some of these consultants have served the hospital for almost 3 decades. We are appealing to the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KAf4) and the Ghana Medical Association to intervene on our behalf to bring a lasting solution to this stressful and mentally draining situation,” it said.

“Especially in the wake of Heal Komfo Anokye we believe that consultants who are vital stakeholders in the improvement of health service delivery in Kath should not be shamefully treated like this,” the petition added.

The Ashanti Regional President of the GMA , Dr Paa Kwasi Baidoo indicated in an interview with Citi News that a definite course of action will be determined after an emergency meeting currently being held by its leadership.

He expressed dismay at the sudden displacement of hospital staff from their homes, highlighting the agreement made with Manhyia Palace for new accommodations before the handover of the land.

“You will notice that a lot of our staff live 15 to 20 minutes away from the hospital and all of a sudden, people will come and ask you to move from your place because it has been sold to them and we took that issue up and we met with Manhyia on it and it was agreed that a new place be prepared to move us there before you can take possession of the land, they have disregarded that with impunity and so we are meeting this morning. We will all leave the hospital to go and look for accommodation because we don’t have a place to sleep,” he said.

Response

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah explained that the relocation was a planned effort to move all government workers within a specified enclave of state lands around Danyame and Nhyiaeso because portions of the land had been ceded to the Manhyia Palace.

He stressed that new facilities are being constructed for the affected government workers, refuting claims of forceful eviction and assuring that the relocation is aimed at improving working conditions for the employees.

“A portion of state lands within Danyame and Nhyiaeso have been ceded to Manhyia and as a result, we have to relocate all government workers that live within that area. Some of the structures are sited on maybe an acre plot of land and in such instances, we demolish it and build more buildings to enable us to have enough places for the workers,” he said.